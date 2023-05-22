Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Fleet Commander visits Italian Frigate during Fleet Week New York [Image 2 of 6]

    2nd Fleet Commander visits Italian Frigate during Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    New York, NY - Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, left, speaks with Commander, 2nd Naval Division, Italian Rear Adm. Giacinto Scianda aboard the Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 594) May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 7821343
    VIRIN: 230526-N-XI307-1073
    Resolution: 4785x3418
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2nd Fleet Commander visits Italian Frigate during Fleet Week New York [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

