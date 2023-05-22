Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

230526-N-CJ603-2109



NEW YORK (May 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) pose for a photo after their reenlistment ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, May 26, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

