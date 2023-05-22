Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum [Image 11 of 13]

    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Amber Speer 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230526-N-CJ603-2077

    NEW YORK (May 26, 2023) Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, shakes Sailors’ hands after their reenlistment ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, May 26, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Caudle was the reenlisting officer for the ceremony. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7821278
    VIRIN: 230526-N-CJ603-2077
    Resolution: 3083x3990
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum [Image 13 of 13], by SN Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp
    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
    Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Ground Zero
    FleetweekNYC
    FWNY23
    9/11 Memorial and Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT