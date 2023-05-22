Sea Servicemembers Reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

230526-N-CJ603-2056



NEW YORK (May 26, 2023) Sailors raise their hand in oath as they reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, May 26, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, was the reenlisting officer for the ceremony. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

