    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp [Image 5 of 13]

    Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman Amber Speer 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230526-N-CJ603-1005

    NEW YORK (May 26, 2023) Seaman Nicholas Dorsey of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard spins a ceremonial rifle on Pier 88 in front of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 26, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7821271
    VIRIN: 230526-N-CJ603-1005
    Resolution: 3833x5749
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp [Image 13 of 13], by SN Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tours
    NYC
    US Navy Ceremonial Guard
    FleetweekNYC
    FWNY23

