NEW YORK (May 26, 2023) Members of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard perform a silent drill on Pier 88 in front of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 26, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Speer)

This work, Navy Ceremonial Guard Performs for Wasp [Image 13 of 13], by SN Amber Speer