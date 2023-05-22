Marines, Sailors tour Los Angeles Natural History Museum

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brady Beach, assigned to the USS Princeton (CG-59), tours the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles during LA Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. Beach is a native of Florence, Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

