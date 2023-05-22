Marines, Sailors tour Los Angeles Natural History Museum

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Gutierrez, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle operator with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, tours the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles during LA Fleet Week in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

