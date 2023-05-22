Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde Conducts Casualty Drills during COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Mesa Verde Conducts Casualty Drills during COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kyle Clement 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    210525-N-KC242-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2023) Navy Hospital Corpsmen and doctors examine an injured Sailor during a combat casualty response drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 15:58
    Location: US
    This work, USS Mesa Verde Conducts Casualty Drills during COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mesa Verde
    Fleet Surgical Team 8
    Mass Casualty
    PHIBRON 8

