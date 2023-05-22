USS Mesa Verde Conducts Casualty Drills during COMPTUEX

210525-N-KC242-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2023) Navy Hospital Corpsmen and doctors examine an injured Sailor during a combat casualty response drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

