Headwaters Highlights: Dam Safety Team Conducts Regular ‘Doctor Visits’ to Prevent Flooding Disasters

Margaret Pelcher, civil engineer, inspects the spillway tainter gates’ upstream face at Berlin Dam during an intermediate inspection in Berlin Center, Ohio on May 19, 2023. Pittsburgh District has a multidisciplinary dam safety team comprised of electrical, mechanical, structural, hydraulic and geotechnical engineers who conduct periodic inspections at all 16 reservoirs and 23 locks in the district. The dam safety team also develops and maintains emergency action plans, and works with emergency managers and first responders to ensure communities are safe in any dam risk scenario. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne)

