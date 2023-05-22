U.S. Senator J.D. Vance visited the 121st Air Refueling Wing May 25, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Vance toured the infrastructure, met with Airmen, and learned about the wing's critical mission, which includes providing unwavering nuclear deterrence in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7820915 VIRIN: 230525-Z-UU033-0037 Resolution: 4600x3680 Size: 6.68 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senator JD Vance visits Rickenbacker ANGB [Image 18 of 18], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.