    Senator JD Vance visits Rickenbacker ANGB [Image 18 of 18]

    Senator JD Vance visits Rickenbacker ANGB

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Senator J.D. Vance visited the 121st Air Refueling Wing May 25, 2023, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Vance toured the infrastructure, met with Airmen, and learned about the wing's critical mission, which includes providing unwavering nuclear deterrence in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7820915
    VIRIN: 230525-Z-UU033-0037
    Resolution: 4600x3680
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Senator JD Vance visits Rickenbacker ANGB [Image 18 of 18], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    stratotanker
    kc-135

