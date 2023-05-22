Marines and Sailors from across Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) participate in a motivational regimental run on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 26, 2023. The motivational regimental run was held to honor fallen service members leading up to Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7820714
|VIRIN:
|230526-M-GD991-1336
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
