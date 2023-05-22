Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Marines and Sailors from across Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) participate in a motivational regimental run on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 26, 2023. The motivational regimental run was held to honor fallen service members leading up to Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7820714
    VIRIN: 230526-M-GD991-1336
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.55 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    MEMORIAL DAY
    USNORTHCOM
    RUN
    CLR-27
    MOTIVATIONAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT