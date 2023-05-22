U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Patrick Fay, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to the Marines and Sailors of the regiment after the motivational regimental run on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 26, 2023. The motivational regimental run was held to honor fallen service members leading up to Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7820704
|VIRIN:
|230526-M-QP496-1197
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a Motivational Regimental Run Honoring Memorial Day [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT