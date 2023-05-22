Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-RANGE 12 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry conduct MOUT/FIBUA training. May 25th, 2023 [Image 3 of 10]

    FORT DIX-RANGE 12 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry conduct MOUT/FIBUA training. May 25th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry are conducting MOUT/FIBUA training at range 12 At JB MDL Fort Dix NJ May 25rd 2023. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7820562
    VIRIN: 230525-A-IE493-741
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 503.74 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX-RANGE 12 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry conduct MOUT/FIBUA training. May 25th, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 1st Battalion
    175th Infantry are conducting MOUT/FIBUA training.

