    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 1 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Evelyn Lozano, from New York, plays tic-tac-toe with Navy Diver 2nd Class Joe Spillers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, during Fleet Week New York 2023, May 25, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 08:16
    Photo ID: 7820244
    VIRIN: 230525-N-QI593-1033
    Resolution: 6471x4314
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

