U.S. Army patrol to Magogoni Village

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matt Sobecki, Civil Affairs officer, speaks with a member of Magogoni in Manda Bay, Kenya, May 20, 2023. Soldiers utilized an interpreter to help communicate during the village meeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 06:20
|Photo ID:
|7820117
|VIRIN:
|230520-F-HP405-0218
|Resolution:
|4662x3102
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MANDA BAY, KE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
