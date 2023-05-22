Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army patrol to Magogoni Village [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army patrol to Magogoni Village

    MANDA BAY, KENYA

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolfhound are briefed before conducting a dismounted patrol in Manda Bay, Kenya, May 20, 2023. Soldiers went over their courses of action before movement to Magogoni. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 06:20
    Photo ID: 7820112
    VIRIN: 230520-F-HP405-0005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MANDA BAY, KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army patrol to Magogoni Village [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    CJTF-HOA
    Rosado

