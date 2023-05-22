U.S. Army patrol to Magogoni Village

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolfhound are briefed before conducting a dismounted patrol in Manda Bay, Kenya, May 20, 2023. Soldiers went over their courses of action before movement to Magogoni. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

