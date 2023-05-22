Kosovo prepares for certification with DEFENDER 23

Service members with the 2nd Team, Medical Regiment, Kosovo Security Force, prepare for their next training exercise at the Babaj Bokes Training Site in the Gjakova District of Kosovo, May 24, 2023, as part of Defender Europe 2023. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, Defender 23 demonstrates USAREU-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex, joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Defender 23 includes more than 20 participating nations, including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Griego)

