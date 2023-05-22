Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

Fallen trees and debris is found laying in the streets of base housing after Typhoon Mawar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km), making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

