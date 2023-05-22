Fallen trees and debris is found laying in the streets of base housing after Typhoon Mawar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km), making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7819990
|VIRIN:
|230526-F-ZP572-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS
