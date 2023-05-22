Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 8]

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Fallen trees and debris is found laying in the streets of base housing after Typhoon Mawar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km), making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7819987
    VIRIN: 230526-F-ZP572-1003
    Resolution: 4785x2908
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS

    Guam
    recovery
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    mawar

