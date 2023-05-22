Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

An initial damage report is conducted after a typhoon hit the island of Guam and damaged Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

