    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An initial damage report is conducted after a typhoon hit the island of Guam and damaged Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 26, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix)

    This work, Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Typhoon
    Andersen AFB
    Mawar

