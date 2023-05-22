U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Vincent Panozzo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), colors with students at Para Los Ninos Elementary School, May 25, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Preston Cash/Released)

