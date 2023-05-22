Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Para Los Ninos Elementary School

    Para Los Ninos Elementary School

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Cash 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Vincent Panozzo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), colors with students at Para Los Ninos Elementary School, May 25, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Preston Cash/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 01:30
    Photo ID: 7819749
    VIRIN: 230525-N-GF276-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Para Los Ninos Elementary School, by PO3 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    CSG 9
    LAFW2023
    Los Angeles Fleet
    Para Los Ninos Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT