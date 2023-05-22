5th ANGLICO Football Tournament

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a football tournament on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 26, 2023. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

