Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament [Image 7 of 8]

    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a football tournament on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 26, 2023. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7819721
    VIRIN: 230526-M-YS392-1097
    Resolution: 5945x3965
    Size: 13.11 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Football Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament
    5th ANGLICO Football Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th Anglico
    Memorial Day
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT