U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a football tournament on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 26, 2023. The tournament was held to remember Sgt. Julian Chase, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan while assigned to 5th ANGLICO. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7819715
|VIRIN:
|230526-M-YS392-1077
|Resolution:
|3433x2290
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Football Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT