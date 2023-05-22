ASG-KU Memorial Day Ceremony

Cmdr. Frankie Colvin, security, and protection chief, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, lays a wreath on behalf the U.S. Navy, during the Memorial Day Ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 23, 2023. The event included a joint color guard, and a joint choir with members from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The standing room only space was filled with service members from the United States, Kuwait, Canada, Australia, Britain, France, and Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

