    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony at National Museum of the US Navy. [Image 8 of 8]

    Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony at National Museum of the US Navy.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    WASHINGTON (May 19, 2023) -- Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force announced the selection of CTR1(IW/EXW) Lewis McClintock, as the 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year. Petty Officer McClintock is from San Diego, Calif., currently assigned to NR C10F NIOCHI NIC (CNIFR). As a result of his selection, CTR1 McClintock will be recommended to the Chief of Naval Personnel for meritorious advancement to the rank of chief petty officer.

    The other finalists were:

    BM1(EXW) Scott Graham, MSRON 8 (NECC), from Seekonk, Mass.
    RP1(SCW) Michael Pornovets, COMNAVSURFPAC (PACFLT), from Biloxi, Miss.
    MA1 Jose Rivera,NR NSF AUTEC (NAVSEA), from West Palm Beach, Fla.
    HM1(FMF) Daniel Vetan, MFR/MFS (4th MED BATTALION), from Oakland Park, Fla.

    The finalists were recognized 15-19 May 2023 during the Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year recognition week, hosted by FORCM Tracy Hunt. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

