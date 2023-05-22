Reserve Sailor of the Year 2022 ceremony at National Museum of the US Navy.

WASHINGTON (May 19, 2023) -- Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force announced the selection of CTR1(IW/EXW) Lewis McClintock, as the 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year. Petty Officer McClintock is from San Diego, Calif., currently assigned to NR C10F NIOCHI NIC (CNIFR). As a result of his selection, CTR1 McClintock will be recommended to the Chief of Naval Personnel for meritorious advancement to the rank of chief petty officer.
The other finalists were:
BM1(EXW) Scott Graham, MSRON 8 (NECC), from Seekonk, Mass.
RP1(SCW) Michael Pornovets, COMNAVSURFPAC (PACFLT), from Biloxi, Miss.
MA1 Jose Rivera,NR NSF AUTEC (NAVSEA), from West Palm Beach, Fla.
HM1(FMF) Daniel Vetan, MFR/MFS (4th MED BATTALION), from Oakland Park, Fla.
The finalists were recognized 15-19 May 2023 during the Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year recognition week, hosted by FORCM Tracy Hunt. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)
