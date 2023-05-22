PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2023) Sailors fuel an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7819503
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-FO714-1077
|Resolution:
|6020x4224
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT