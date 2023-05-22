Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lifts off from aboard the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 20:07
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Shiloh
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    HSM51
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

