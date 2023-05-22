Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Electronics Technician Performs Maintenance On Electronics

    Electronics Technician Performs Maintenance On Electronics

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    210524-N-LZ839-1042
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May. 24, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ranier Palmer, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), searches for a graphics card in the electronics shop. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 7819497
    VIRIN: 220213-N-LZ839-1042
    Resolution: 5056x3371
    Size: 586.79 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electronics Technician Performs Maintenance On Electronics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    Big 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT