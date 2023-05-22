Electronics Technician Performs Maintenance On Electronics

210524-N-LZ839-1042

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May. 24, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ranier Palmer, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), searches for a graphics card in the electronics shop. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2023