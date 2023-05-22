U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Luis Alcantara, right, and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Aaron Moore, both assigned to Littoral Combat Ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), pose for a photo during a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023 in Los Angeles, California, May 24, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. Alcantara is a native of Brooklyn, New York. Moore is a native of Temecula, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 7818971 VIRIN: 230524-M-IP954-1370 Resolution: 8044x5365 Size: 1.81 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors help Habitat For Humanity build homes [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.