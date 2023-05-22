Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors help Habitat For Humanity build homes [Image 5 of 6]

    Sailors help Habitat For Humanity build homes

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Luis Alcantara and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Aaron Moore, both assigned to Littoral Combat Ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), put together a frame for a house during a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023 in Los Angeles, California, May 24, 2023. LA Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. Alcantara is a native of Brooklyn, New York. Moore is a native of Temecula, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    This work, Sailors help Habitat For Humanity build homes [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    Habitat for Humanity
    U.S. Navy
    Third Fleet
    LAFW2023
    LA Fleet Week 23

