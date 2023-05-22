Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW23-Division Review Band and Chorus [Image 21 of 26]

    AAW23-Division Review Band and Chorus

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The All American Band and Chorus preform for the Division Review, May 25, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    82nd Airborne Division
    All American Week
    Division Review
    AA6
    All Americcan Band and Chorus

