Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in a dodgeball game during Resiliency Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 25, 2023. Resiliency Day consisted of sports-themed events aimed to encourage individual physical resiliency and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|7818935
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-WW236-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS
