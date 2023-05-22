No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency

Staff Sgt. Richard Robinson, medical technician assigned to the 2nd Medical Group, runs in the relay race event during Resiliency Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 25, 2023. Resiliency Day consisted of sports-themed events aimed to encourage individual physical resiliency and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

