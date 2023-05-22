No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency

Airmen from the 2nd Communications Squadron compete in the Striker Warrior Challenge during Resiliency Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 25, 2023. Resiliency Day consisted of sports-themed events aimed to encourage individual physical resiliency and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
