Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency [Image 3 of 4]

    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron compete in the Striker Warrior Challenge during Resiliency Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 25, 2023. The 2nd Bomb Wing hosted a Resiliency Day for all Airmen across the wing, focusing on physical resiliency with events such as the Striker Warrior Challenge.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7818923
    VIRIN: 230525-F-PW635-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency
    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency
    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency
    No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Sports Day
    Resiliency Day
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Physical Resilency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT