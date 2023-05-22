No sweat: Barksdale Airmen tackle physical resiliency

Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron compete in the Striker Warrior Challenge during Resiliency Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 25, 2023. The 2nd Bomb Wing hosted a Resiliency Day for all Airmen across the wing, focusing on physical resiliency with events such as the Striker Warrior Challenge.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7818923
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-PW635-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
