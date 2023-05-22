AAW23-Division Review RXL

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a flyover for the Division Review Rehearsal, May 24, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

