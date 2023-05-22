Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW23-Division Review RXL [Image 2 of 4]

    AAW23-Division Review RXL

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a flyover for the Division Review Rehearsal, May 24, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 7818397
    VIRIN: 230524-A-ID763-656
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: US
    This work, AAW23-Division Review RXL [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apache
    UH-60
    All American Week
    Division Review
    AAW23

