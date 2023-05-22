Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army civilian contributes to multi-component readiness at premier all hazards command [Image 2 of 2]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Mary-Alice Allan, a program analyst in the Operations Training, Readiness and Exercises (G37) section at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for January through March 2023. Allan has spent 12 years in the 20th CBRNE Command G37 section. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army civilian contributes to multi-component readiness at premier all hazards command [Image 2 of 2], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Army civilian
    Civilian of the Quarter
    20th CBRNE Command
    program analyst

