Army civilian contributes to multi-component readiness at premier all hazards command

Mary-Alice Allan, a program analyst in the Operations Training, Readiness and Exercises (G37) section at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for January through March 2023. Allan has spent 12 years in the 20th CBRNE Command G37 section. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

