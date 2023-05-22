Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army civilian contributes to multi-component readiness at premier all hazards command [Image 1 of 2]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Charles Hughes (left), the deputy to the command general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, congratulates Mary-Alice Allan (right) on being selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for January through March 2023. A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Allan is a program analyst in the Operations Training, Readiness and Exercises (G37) section at the 20th (CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Army civilian
    Civilian of the Quarter
    20th CBRNE Command
    program analyst

