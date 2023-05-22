Army civilian contributes to multi-component readiness at premier all hazards command

Charles Hughes (left), the deputy to the command general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, congratulates Mary-Alice Allan (right) on being selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for January through March 2023. A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Allan is a program analyst in the Operations Training, Readiness and Exercises (G37) section at the 20th (CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.
