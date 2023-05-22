Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023

230524-N-DQ787-2141

NEW YORK (May 24, 2023) Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, addresses guests in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a welcome reception for Fleet Week 2023, May 23, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding tristate region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

