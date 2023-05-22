Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Glotzbach 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230524-N-DQ787-2126
    NEW YORK (May 24, 2023) The Color Guard presents the colors in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a welcome reception for Fleet Week 2023, May 23, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding tristate region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

    This work, Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

