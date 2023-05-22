230524-N-DQ787-2126
NEW YORK (May 24, 2023) The Color Guard presents the colors in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a welcome reception for Fleet Week 2023, May 23, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding tristate region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7818013
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-DQ787-2126
|Resolution:
|3676x5868
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT