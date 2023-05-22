230524-N-DQ787-2029

NEW YORK (May 24, 2023) The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro addresses guests in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a welcome reception for Fleet Week 2023, May 23, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding tristate region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 13:59 Photo ID: 7818012 VIRIN: 230524-N-DQ787-2019 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.2 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Hosts a Welcome Reception for Fleet Week New York 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.