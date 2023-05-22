U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, compete in the tug-o-war during the 101 Days of Summer field meet at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 24, 2023. Marines with FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, competed in a team football throw, drive awareness relay and tug-o-war in order to win the command trophy and a day of liberty. 101 Days of Summer training includes a safety brief for Marines to prepare and safely partake in summer activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

