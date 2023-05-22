U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, compete in the tug-o-war during the 101 Days of Summer field meet at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 24, 2023. Marines with FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, competed in a team football throw, drive awareness relay and tug-o-war in order to win the command trophy and a day of liberty. 101 Days of Summer training includes a safety brief for Marines to prepare and safely partake in summer activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 13:56
|Photo ID:
|7818000
|VIRIN:
|230524-M-GL991-1147
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|503.64 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 Days of Summer [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
