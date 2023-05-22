U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and their respective Headquarters and Service Battalion, participate in the 101 Days of Summer field meet at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 24, 2023. Marines with FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, competed in a team football throw, drive awareness relay and tug-o-war in order to win the command trophy and a day of liberty. 101 Days of Summer training includes a safety brief for Marines to prepare and safely partake in summer activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

