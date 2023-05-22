Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Days of Summer [Image 3 of 9]

    101 Days of Summer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and their respective Headquarters and Service Battalion, enjoy food and refreshment during the 101 Days of Summer field meet at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, May 24, 2023. Marines with FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, competed in a team football throw, drive awareness relay and tug-o-war in order to win the command trophy and a day of liberty. 101 Days of Summer training includes a safety brief for Marines to prepare and safely partake in summer activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 7817994
    VIRIN: 230524-M-GL991-1040
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 299.42 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 Days of Summer [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    Tug-o-War
    Field Meet
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

