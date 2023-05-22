230421-N-OF444-0218 Atlantic Ocean – (April 21, 2023) – Sailors attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21 participate in small arms weapons drills while underway, April 21, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7817683
|VIRIN:
|230421-N-OF444-0218
|Resolution:
|5005x3685
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
