    USS New York Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS New York Conducts Small Arms Training

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230421-N-OF444-0218 Atlantic Ocean – (April 21, 2023) – Sailors attached to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21 participate in small arms weapons drills while underway, April 21, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 3 of 3], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

